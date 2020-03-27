A food pantry serving Pauls Valley residents in need plans to open back up but on a limited basis because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Board members of the Samaritans of Pauls Valley pantry in the old NYA Building in Wacker Park want folks to know the food service will return in a few days after a short shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic striking just about every corner of the globe these days.
What the Samaritans plan to do is begin offering twice a week a kind of drive-thru service to Pauls Valley residents who meet the eligibility requirements.
Hours are for now 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
This new format is set to begin Tuesday, March 31 and continue Thursday, April 2. If all goes well the two-day a week system should keep going throughout the virus threat.
One board member, Lorraine Walker, says the original plan to keep the pantry closed through at least April 7 changed because of the need expressed from some out there in the community.
It was decided to bring it back but with some safety precautions in place.
“We'll have clients remain in their vehicles and drive around to the door by the dog park,” Walker said.
“Volunteers in gloves and masks will greet the clients and check their ID or proof of residence. They still have to meet eligibility requirements,” she said as the service is available only to Pauls Valley residents.
“There is no client choice at this time as the volunteers will bring out prepared boxes of groceries to those clients who are eligible.
“We'll be doing this the next several weeks if it works OK.”
The Samaritans are now looking for adults willing to serve as the volunteers who will mask up and glove up to meet the food pantry clients in their vehicles.
Walker is quick to add that because of the coronavirus outbreak the Regional Food Bank, which is the main source of food for the local pantry, is offering a really good deal as a way of helping during this unprecedented health crisis.
“The Regional Food Bank is not charging us for the food,” she said.
“If we stay open they're going to do this for the foreseeable future.”
The phone number for the food pantry is 405-207-9077.
•••
Due to the COVID-19 virus situation the senior citizens center in Pauls Valley has closed the dining room area. The center itself is located right across the street from the Samaritans pantry.
Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892, preferably the day before, to reserves lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. in the center's front circle drive area.
Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
