Offering up plenty of gestures of thanks is the norm for a nonprofit food pantry in Pauls Valley that depends on help, especially during these times of even greater need because of an ongoing virus pandemic.
The number of folks out there asking for help from the Samaritans of Pauls Valley pantry has gone up in a big way because of the COVID-19 outbreak arriving nearly two years ago.
During this time the help has gone from just Pauls Valley residents in need to just about anyone living in Garvin County who could use some food.
Longtime volunteer Lou Hall, who was there at the start of the local food pantry back in 1979, says it’s the help given to the Samaritans that’s made all the difference.
“I want to thank all of our donors for what they do for us all year long,” Hall tells the PV Democrat.
“Mainly I just want to say thank you to the community for all the help they give us. We couldn’t do this without the community.”
According to Hall, donations have been coming from individuals, churches, schools and businesses in Pauls Valley, along with some in Whitebead, Antioch, Paoli and Elmore City.
“We’re open Tuesdays and Thursdays, and we have a church send volunteers to work every Tuesday and Thursday and we need that,” she said.
“Schools have food drives and have always been wonderful. They’ve been exceptionally wonderful this year with the amount of non-perishable food we received from them.”
The help is not only appreciated but needed since the number of clients turning to the Samaritans has nearly doubled since the pandemic began.
That’s because the pantry’s service was opened up to qualified clients throughout all of Garvin County.
“It’s increased of course,” Hall said about the requests for help.
“The word is out that we help all of the county. Once we had one woman from Paoli come. Within 30 minutes we had three other people from the same street as her come to the pantry. We got a laugh out of that one.”
There was another time someone from Purcell joined the line of cars at the pantry only to find out those receiving some food need to reside in Garvin County.
Before the pandemic the Samaritans typically served maybe 30 to 35 households in a month.
“Now we’ll do 35 in a day, and that’s not even a busy day,” she said.
“We love money donations because we can get food from the Regional Food Bank.”
Now food costs the pantry about 27 cents a pound, which Hall calls a “bargain.”
Still, there is a cost as the pantry pays between $5,000 and $6,000 a month. Helping with the increased demand has been some federal money coming because of the pandemic.
The hope for the future is to have volunteers come from all the communities in the county that receive help from the PV food pantry.
“It’s work. It’s turned into a real job for us. We need volunteers. Food boxes are heavy, and we need help. We could use more muscle,” Hall said, adding the average age of Samaritan board members is over 70.
A thank you also goes out to the city of Pauls Valley for providing its current place for the food pantry in what used to be the NYA building in the local Wacker Park. The city also pays for much of the pantry’s utility costs.
Another difference coming from the pandemic is the way clients receive food, Hall said.
“Before COVID there was client choice as they would come in to pick out what they wanted. Now they stay in their cars so we won’t be exposed to anything. We bring the food to them.”
All clients are asked to bring an ID and proof of residency as the pantry’s hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. The second Thursday of the month is senior day from noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.
