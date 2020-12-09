Food pantry takes service way up

An update to a Garvin County group came this week from a Pauls Valley food pantry that's extended out its service area by a bunch because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Longtime volunteer Bonnie Meisel told all three county commissioners Monday the Samaritans of Pauls Valley pantry has been putting some pandemic related CARES Act reimbursement money, provided for by the county, to good use in recent months.
The help is definitely needed as the local pantry, normally restricted only to Pauls Valley residents in need, has since the virus threat arrived begun to provide food to residents from all over Garvin County and beyond.
“We want you to know what we've done with the money,” Meisel said about the reimbursement funding.
“With the pandemic we made the decision that we wouldn't turn anyone away from Garvin County. Since this thing began we've served 161 families from outside of Pauls Valley.
“We appreciate your help before and plan to approach every municipality that have residents we serve. We will share with their leaders what we're doing.
“We'll tell them we're going to try to sustain the extra burden, but we need a little help from them. We cannot sustain this caseload on a long-term basis.”
Numbers just for Pauls Valley show 227 local households totaling 726 people were served by the Samaritans in October at a cost of about $5,500.
In November it went to 129 households, 459 people served and a food cost totaling nearly $6,000.
Just a few of days into December the pantry has already served 131 households.
Then there's outside of Pauls Valley as the Samaritans have helped 48 households in Paoli, 45 in Wynnewood, 33 in Elmore City, 16 in Stratford, 13 in Maysville, four in Lindsay, and two in Byars located in far southern McClain County.
“We've decided every client will receive food in December,” Meisel said, adding plans are to provide “substantial” food baskets for the Christmas season to clients signing up for help.
Along with food costs another expense where the Samaritans could use some help is with protective equipment for volunteers related to COVID-19 safety.
“One of the things we're struggling with is masks. We use a lot of masks as volunteers work to serve the clients,” she said.
“COVID has forced us to change our service. Used to clients would come in and shop like a grocery store. Now we're serving them in their cars.”
Also during this week's regular meeting Garvin County Emergency Management Director Dave Johnson said a COVID-19 vaccine is coming very soon, at least when it comes to the county's emergency responders.
“The health department will make the vaccine available to the first responders in the next week or two,” Johnson told all three commissioners.
Johnson has updated each of the fire and police departments in Garvin County on the possibility of having a COVID vaccine available soon.
Johnson also said the county could acquire an additional $13,800 plus in CARES Act reimbursement money if the documented paperwork is completed fast enough.
“The trick here is we have to use the money on PPE, such as gloves, masks and face shields,” he said.
The reimbursement money already received has allowed for the county to be in “pretty good shape” when it comes to most equipment related to staying safe from the virus threat, Johnson said.
A total of 10,000 more masks have been ordered with the need for additional gloves and disinfection wipes.
“We use 100 to 150 masks each week in the courthouse. I don't see that changing in 2021.”
Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett said work is “coming together” for a current project to renovate some additional space for the sheriff's office.
Renovations are continuing on the first floor annex space formerly occupied by the county offices of the assessor and district attorney, which are now on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
The ground floor area is now being renovated to provide more office space for the sheriff's department.
