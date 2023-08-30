By Barry Porterfield |
A friendly bet on a football game is not about the money as school superintendents in Pauls Valley and Davis are also wanting to raise awareness about their respective school foundations.
On the line is a crisp $50 bill as two longtime friends are betting on the outcome of this Friday night’s game between the Panthers and Wolves.
The loser will then donate that cash to the winner’s school foundation, which offers support in the form of special grants to local teachers for the extra projects they come up with intended to provide a little more to their students.
Those foundations, like the Pauls Valley Foundation for Academic Excellence, also provide scholarships to graduating seniors at the end of each school year.
Pauls Valley’s new school superintendent, Adam McPhail, got to know Davis’ current superintendent, Mark Moring, through a Clinton connection.
They’re been friends ever since as the two decided to back up their school pride with cash for a good cause by way of a bet on the Sept. 1 game as Pauls Valley travels to Davis.
“It’s just good, old fashioned fun,” McPhail says.
“The reason I chose Davis is because I know Mark. Him and I have been friends and we were just talking and I told him I would bet $50 that my Pauls Valley was going to win the game.
“I want to help raise some awareness for the foundation. The whole point is to bring awareness so the public will give to these foundations and help with membership drives.”
Moring echoed those thoughts as he took a few minutes to chat before assuming his role as first base coach before a Davis game.
“We both want to bring attention to our school foundations,” Moring said.
“Here in Davis the support they provide for our students is invaluable with these projects teachers give their students. They are a great educational experience for them. The students are blessed to have that kind of support.
“If people want to make a difference they should contribute to these foundations.”
As for the bet, each superintendent will hold onto their $50 and wait to see which team, either PV or Davis, wins the game on the gridiron.
“On Monday after the game we pay up and then maybe go to lunch together.”
