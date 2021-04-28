||||
Obituaries
Thelma Jewel made her earthly entrance on January 14, 1947 in Pauls Valley to Emma J. and Herman Jackson. Thelma grew up in Pauls Valley. She attended Dunbar and Pauls Valley High Achool and is a graduate of the Class of 1965.
Walter Glen York, having made it nearly 94 years, departed this life in the early morning of April 27, 2021, at home with his family at his side.
Joyce Maxine Jones passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at age 91.
Michael Richard Davis Sr., 65, of Lindsay was born on December 3, 1955 in Claremore, Okla., to Fred Marion Davis Sr. and Mary “Judy” Della (Knox) Davis. He passed from this life Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Norman, Okla., surrounded by his family.
Born Elizabeth Ann Peterson on July 15, 1962 and died February 19, 2021. Her life was taken in a violent crime at her home in Benton, Calif. Also known by Liz or Lizzie.
