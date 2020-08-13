For now curtain closes on arts

Arts and all the community gatherings that come with it in Pauls Valley have for now had the curtains closed.
Art walks and on stage live performances are among the many things falling victim to a virus pandemic leaving an uncertain future for the Pauls Valley Arts Council.
It’s almost been a collective shrug for council members with what COVID-19 has done to the momentum the group has built up over the last few years.
“It’s been a severe impact from the virus,” Arts Council Secretary Rita Hines-Fryar said about the continuing aftermath of the virus threat.
“We can’t do anything because of the social distancing thing. With the virus we’ve missed the May art walk, the July art walk, we had summer workshops planned for art and theater.
“We’ve missed a lot of venues we had planned. We’ve missed several shows and our art walks.”
The impact has been so severe the group has decided to postpone all events for the remainder of the 2020 calendar year.
After that things will be reassessed as an online Zoom board meeting is for now planned for Oct. 5.
Also on the cancelled list was the final live show of the season for the arts council’s theater group, along with the musical “Mama Mia” in July.
The pandemic has also forced the group to call off a fiber and quilt show to go with BrickFest in September, which for now still has a scaled down version scheduled.
“The sad thing is the arts council is dwindling a little bit,” she said. “We’re losing some valuable members.”
Right now all arts council officer positions are available for consideration, including chairman of the board.
More involvement from the public looks to be needed as the group will likely turn some attention to fundraising and grants for projects still on the to-do list.
They include a plan to refurbish the PV Arts and Cultural Center’s upstairs theater at the facility on the corner of Paul and Walnut, new cement flooring and painting barn quilt boards.
“We really don’t know what’s going to happen, but we do want to let people know PVAC is still here,” Hines-Fryar said.
•••
Also taking a big hit was the Pauls Valley Alumni Association being forced to postpone this summer’s scheduled gathering for alums.
The reunion is normally held every other year as the next one had been set for June 26-27, 2020.
“We had to put if off until next summer,” Hines-Fryar said. “Everything will be the same, but everybody has agreed to do it next year.
“We’re on stand-by until the reunion next year.”
The change throws a wrinkle into the alumni association’s scholarship program, which means some help is needed from local alums.
“We want to give the top seniors the scholarship money, but we’re going to need a little help. If people could donate $20 or $30 we would appreciate it.”
Send donations to Pauls Valley Alumni Association, P.O. Box 956, Pauls Valley, OK 73075. Alums are also asked to keep sending in names, addresses and their graduation year to pvhsgrads@yahoo.com.
The reunion has been rescheduled for June 25-26, 2021.
