The second of two waves of threatening storms over the weekend made its presence felt with various levels of damage throughout parts of Garvin County.
Whether a tornado actually touched down or it was just really high winds, the county's emergency management director says the damage was limited with a first system coming through close to midnight Saturday night.
That first round did damage a tree in Maysville resulting in a downed power line, said Dave Johnson.
However, it was the next one around two or three hours later early Sunday morning that packed a real punch with winds that did result in some damages in the county.
“The National Weather Service is here looking for evidence of a (tornado) touch down. I haven't seen anything or no one has said anything to me about that,” Johnson said during a weekly county commissioners meeting Monday.
Hard hit was an apartment complex on the west side of Pauls Valley.
Some residents of the Sandpiper Apartments were forced out of their homes when the storm blowing through damaged or even tore off some roofs.
Minutes later there was a lightning strike reported at a house in the Whitebead area.
The storm also destroyed a hair salon on the southwest side of Pauls Valley and various metal shops in the area.
“There was scattered damage but nothing significant was reported in other communities,” Johnson said.
“I did not get any reports of injuries from the storm.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.