A small forest of marijuana plants now has a couple of Texas men in hot water with the authorities here in Garvin County.
Four felony counts are now faced by both Billy Ray Redmond, 70, and Jerry Robinson, 46.
Both were apparently returning to Dallas when back on July 14 their van, traveling southbound on Interstate 35, was stopped near Wynnewood.
Agents with a drug task force reported the rear section of the vehicle was completely covered with marijuana plants all more than 23 inches tall.
The plants were labeled with dates and strands, such as “White Truffle,” “Lucky Luciano,” “Apple Fritter” and “Pop Copy.”
Also in the van were bags with labels, candies and other items, some with a potency of above 90 percent, and syringes.
“The occupants were residents of Texas. They drove up from Texas and were headed back to Texas with the marijuana.”
No documentation was provided to show the plants were from a legal grow site, while it was reported the driver had several $100 bills, a total of 58 in all, in his pocket.
Arrest warrants were issued for both men, along with $50,000 bonds, for such charges as cultivation of controlled substance and acquire proceeds from drug activity.
•••
A $50,000 bond has been given to a Lindsay man accused of trying to sell some drugs.
As it turns out, Zachary Horton, 22, had just over 20 grams of methamphetamine and the drug buy was something local authorities knew about in advance as the apparent deal set up was to sell a quarter ounce of meth for $200.
It was back on July 22 when Lindsay police stopped a truck with Horton inside as a passenger.
Officers reported seeing him throw a clear bag, which was found as the meth inside came to 20 ½ grams.
They said it was a few grams short of a “zip,” which is a street term for 28 ½ grams of the illegal substance.
Horton now faces a felony charge of trafficking in illegal drugs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.