Seven checks cashed at the same store in Garvin County normally isn’t a big deal unless it turns out every single one was forged totaling hundreds of dollars.
In this case it’s resulted in a single felony charge being filed against Valetino Nuncio, 22, of Pauls Valley.
It started on April 30 when a Wynnewood resident reported to county authorities the theft of two boxes of checks.
The resident was informed by bank officials her account was overdrawn after a number of checks were cashed through an automatic check machine at an area store between April 21 and April 24.
Through video survellience at the store deputies reported they were able to identify the check-casher as Nuncio.
According to a court document, the video showed Nuncio place his name on the “pay to order” line of three checks.
Of the nine stolen checks cashed at the same store seven were recovered totaling nearly $1,200.
•••
Literally just days after being sentenced to prison time a Pauls Valley man received a brand new forgery charge.
The single felony count of forgery in the second degree was filed last week against Joseph Lee Barker, 29.
Back on May 9 it was Barker who took a plea deal on the accusation of unlawfully using a police radio. Barker was given a three-year term in prison.
A total of 10 days later the new forgery charge was filed against Barker accusing him of passing a forged check for $2,500.
The check was later tracked back to a man making a legitimate purchase who had placed the check in the mail.
Court documents show the check had been altered to show Barker’s name on the front.
Authorities say Barker’s name was on the signed endorsement, while a video shows he was a passenger in a truck at a bank drive-thru when he received the money.
Those same officials say the address line on the check was “washed” and replaced with Barker’s name possibly giving him access to the account or credit line of the actual person holding the account.
Earlier this year Barker was accused to committing thefts from mailboxes and vehicles in the area as a way to get checks, credit cards or personal information or personal information from unsuspecting victims.
Barker was charged early in 2022 with passing a forged $2,500 check and in the summer of 2021 passing a fraudulent check of just over $2,600.
After pleading no contest to the charges he was at first ordered to make restitution payments.
When the police scanner charge came part of his previous suspended sentence was revoked resulting in separate three-year prison terms with each to run concurrent to each other.
