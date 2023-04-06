A nurse convicted weeks ago of caretaker neglect has now been sentenced to the exact same thing jurors recommended after a recent Garvin County trial.
A judge went with the sentence offered by an eight-woman, four-man jury after it found Amanda Dawn Davis, 35, guilty of failing to provide the proper care to a resident of a long-term care facility in Pauls Valley nearly three years ago.
Offering a guilty verdict after a trial in late January, jurors recommended Davis be given no jail time and handed a $7,500 fine.
That's exactly what Garvin County Associate District Judge Laura McClain gave Davis during a recent sentencing hearing in a Pauls Valley courtroom.
“The jury has spoken and I feel compelled to follow that verdict and not deviate from it,” McClain said while handing down the sentence.
Working as a nurse, Davis was accused of failing to give proper care to a resident of the Pauls Valley Care Center back on June 4, 2020. The facility has more recently changed its name and management.
During the recent jury trial Davis took the stand to testify the resident, a woman in her 90s, struck her head on a bar meant to help her rise from her bed resulting in a bloody gash to her forehead.
She claims to have cared for the woman, assessing her medical condition completely, before deciding an ambulance was not needed to take her to a hospital for further treatment.
Testimony from other nurses and aides at the local nursing home was the resident needed to be helped up off the floor indicating she had fallen.
Some witnesses described small adhesive strips being applied improperly by Davis to the woman's head wound.
Additional testimony indicated the woman was having trouble breathing, so an ambulance was called to take her to a hospital.
Davis' defense pulled out all the stops to lessen the impact of the conviction as five character witnesses took the stand to support her, while Davis herself gave brief testimony on the impact this case, especially with a felony now on her record, has already had on her life.
“I work at Sonic instead of nursing. That's about $30 less an hour,” Davis said.
“If I'm allowed to work in nursing I plan on doing clinical work where I'm not addressing as many patients at the same time.
“I understand it's up to the board of nursing,” she said, referring to whether or not she gets to keep her nursing license even with this conviction.
One of her witnesses, Keith Bailey, a former co-worker of Davis at a correctional facility, called her a professional when it came to her work.
“She was always caring, always doing her job,” Bailey said. “She was always giving everyone their treatment, 100 percent professional, everything I've seen, just professional.”
John Calvin Neal worked with Davis when the two were in nursing school.
“She was always very thorough with her patients,” Neal said.
During closing arguments defense attorney Robert Rennie Jr. said his client should not get a life-altering felony conviction on her record.
“We just hate to get a felony conviction for a person not previously convicted before,” Rennie said.
“The court has the power to suspend a sentence or defer it.”
Melanie Freeman-Johnson of the state attorney general's office would have none of that.
“I don't believe there's a basis for that. I think the court should follow the jury's recommendation,” Freeman-Johnson said.
