A holiday tragedy unfolded in a neighboring county earlier this week as a former Pauls Valley man was killed in a two-vehicle collision.
It came back on Monday morning, Dec. 23 as 28-year-old Christian Bailey, a resident of Ardmore, died in the tragic collision in Stephens County.
The driver of the second vehicle, 81-year-old Anita Jones of Ratliff City, was also killed in the accident.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers report both drivers were alone while traveling on state Highway 7 during some foggy conditions outside.
Bailey was driving a 2001 Toyota Avalon eastbound, while Jones was in 2012 Dodge Durango sports utility vehicle moving westbound on the same highway.
With the vehicles moving toward each other, troopers report they're still investigating why Bailey's vehicle crossed the highway's center line striking Jones' SUV head-on at around 9:30 a.m. Dec. 23.
The wreck site was about 7 ½ miles west of Velma in Stephens County.
Both Bailey and Jones were pronounced dead at the scene from massive injuries as troopers report it took firefighters from Velma and Duncan about 1 ½ hours to extricate them from the vehicles.
Both were also later taken to the state medical examiner's office in Oklahoma City.
At the time of the accident report's release the listed cause of the collision was still “under investigation.”
Also assisting troopers at the wreck site were Velma EMS and police and Stephens County deputies.
