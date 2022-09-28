A former employee is now charged with embezzling more than $22,000 from a Pauls Valley convenience store, although the store’s owner believes it’s a lot more.
The felony count was filed against Cody Cunningham, 20, of Paoli last week in Garvin County District Court.
It goes all the way back to early August when local police were first contacted about the theft from the Valley Express store in the 300 block of East Grant.
The store’s owner told officer he had just fired Cunningham, who he claimed had been stealing money from the store’s register for a long time.
At the time it was believed the theft was in the range of $10,000 or more, according to a police report.
The owner claimed to have security footage showing Cunningham taking money from the register.
He then played an audio recording of their discussion about the theft, which reportedly has Cunningham admitting to stealing money.
The very next day the owner revised his estimate of the theft to be closer to around $80,000.
Also provided was a thumb drive showing Cunningham taking money on several occasions over time.
Two days later police received end-of-shift reports from the store showing that a total of $22,169.85 was not accounted for at the store from June 16 through Aug. 7.
A few weeks later a flash drive was provided to police containing video from security cameras at the local store showing Cunningham counting down the cash register at the end of his shift and taking money.
Reports also show the lowest single theft total was $89, while seven separate times it's more than $1,000 including twice over $1,800.
Authorities here then contacted police in Paoli, who reported they were unable to make contact with Cunningham.
