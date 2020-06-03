Forum to feature sheriff candidates

All four candidates running to be the next sheriff in Garvin County have been invited to show their stuff during a political forum coming this weekend in Pauls Valley.
It makes sense the Garvin County Republican Party is sponsoring the forum, scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 6 at the PV High School auditorium, because all four candidates are on the Republican ballot for an election later in the month.
That vote features incumbent Jim Mullett, appointed to the office last year, and three challengers – Tony Rust, Shane Rich and Dan Deal.
Republican chairman Troy Fullerton says the forum is simply meant to give voters a chance to learn more about each candidate.
“This is a forum, like a mini-debate, where we let each candidate answer some questions, give their position why they’re best suited to the job, what they bring to the table, explain how their knowledge and skill makes them the best one for the job,” Fullerton tells the PV Democrat.
“We’re not taking any side on this. We just want to get them out there giving the public a chance to meet them and know more about them.”
Fullerton says this upcoming forum was organized because in the past it seemed to be a beneficial thing to get the candidates all together and up on one stage.
“One of the most valuable things we got the last time we did this was the candidates got the chance to meet the public and interact with each other on the same stage. The public got to hear from them and learn more about them,” he said.
“We’ll ask them questions, they can answer the questions and they’ll get the opportunity to respond to each other.”
The best part is the general public can submit the questions that might be posed to the candidates.
“We don’t care about their political persuasion. Suggestions can be offered by anyone.
“This whole thing is for the community.”
Suggested questions can be emailed to chair@garvincountygop.com.
As for the forum itself, Fullerton said the plan is to utilize whatever safety and distancing policies are in place at that time for the COVID-19 virus threat.
Along with the sheriff’s race the June 30 election also includes a number of state and congressional races on the ballot, along with a state question on Medicaid expansion in Oklahoma.
Closer to home there’s also a school board race in the Elmore City-Pernell district, a sales tax vote for street improvements in Wynnewood and a city council race in Lindsay.
Voters have until Friday, June 5 to get registered as June 24 is the deadline to formally request mailed ballots.
Then comes the general election in November, which includes the presidential race for the White House.
In Garvin County it also features a race for the office of District 2 commissioner featuring incumbent Gary Ayres going against challenger David Kennedy.
