Foster man killed in area accident

Authorities are still not sure why a vehicle went off a Stephens County roadway leading to the death of a Foster man.
State troopers are still investigating what might have happened as the vehicle driven by Joe R. Compton, 81, went off state Highway 29 in the afternoon hours of Friday, April 1.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows Compton was alone while driving a 2002 Toyota Tacoma eastbound in the neighboring county when at nearly 3 p.m. the vehicle went off the road to left at a site about two miles east of Bray.
The vehicle then returned to SH 29, departed again, this time to the right, where it overturned an unknown number of times.
Compton, who troopers say was not wearing seat belts, was pinned in the vehicle for about two hours before being extradited by Bray-Doyle firefighters.
Compton was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics and transported to Calloway-Smith-Cobb Funeral Home in Marlow.
