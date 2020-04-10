Future Garvin County races have fallen into place, while new terms were earned this week by a couple of incumbents after a filing period ended Friday.
Four is the number of candidates throwing their names into the political hat to make a run at being Garvin County’s sheriff.
Incumbent Jim Mullett, appointed to the office last year, and three challengers now look to be set for a scheduled June 30 showdown as all four filed as Republicans.
Mullett, 52, lives in Pauls Valley, while the other three candidates are Tony Rust, 73, of Pauls Valley, Shane Rich, 40, of Wynnewood, and Dan Deal, 45, of Lindsay.
The one race having to wait until November’s general election looks to be for the office of District 2 county commissioner.
Incumbent Gary Ayres, 67, of Elmore City is seeking a new term in the office as he filed as a Republican.
Looking to challenge for the commissioner’s post is David Kennedy, 58, also of Elmore City, who filed as a Democrat.
Two other incumbents earned new four-year terms – County Clerk Lori Fulks of Stratford and Court Clerk Laura Lee of Wynnewood.
Gayla Dean of the election board office, the only one in the courthouse officially open for Good Friday, said the stricter safety measures in place to enter the courthouse due to the COVID-19 threat didn’t impact any parts of the three-day filing period.
“It went really smoothly,” she said. “Everybody conformed with the stipulations put forth by the county commissioners.
“We had no problems. The candidates came in one-at-at-time and they practiced social distancing.”
Other elections also now scheduled for June 30 are a school board race in the Elmore City-Pernell district, a sales tax vote for street improvements in Wynnewood and a city council race in Lindsay.
Dean said all deadlines for the summer election are still in place, such as the last day to register to vote is June 5, while June 24 is the deadline to formally request mailed ballots.
In-person absentee voting is scheduled for June 25-27. For more information about the status of a voter registration, call the Garvin County Election Board at 405-238-3303.
