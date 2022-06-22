Kickbacks, falsifying information on applications, it’s all there for a couple of Tulsa attorneys accused of going down a path of fraud to help medical marijuana grow operations get licenses all over Oklahoma, including right here in Garvin County.
Now on the hot seat are Logan Jones, 56, and Eric Brown, 41.
In fact, it’s right here in Garvin County where formal criminal charges were filed last week after an Oklahoma City multi-county grand jury indicted the two attorneys of the Jones Brown law firm for using their own employees to pose as majority owners of around 400 grow sites in the state, including at least one in Garvin County.
A former Garvin County sheriff, Donnie Anderson, now the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) director, issued a statement offering his thanks to the state attorney general’s office for its help in this case.
“I am extremely grateful to Attorney General John O’Connor, his staff and the multi-county grand jury for targeting those who created fraudulent business structures and enlisted ‘ghost owners’ allowing criminal organizations to unlawfully obtain a marijuana license,” Anderson said.
“My agency has worked tirelessly to investigate these criminal organizations that hide behind their license while moving literally tons of marijuana onto the illicit market.
“They are also responsible for collateral crimes, including money laundering and human trafficking.”
An investigation into the allegations against the Tulsa law firm began in April 2021 when OBN agents talked to a woman listed as a 75 percent owner on 94 license applications for grow operations in the state.
Days later an inspection of a site in Garvin County, which had the same woman, Kathleen Windler, listed as the majority owner, resulted in agents finding various violations.
Windler, a legal assistant at the firm, said the law firm helped people from out of state who needed grow licenses to have an Oklahoma resident with 75 percent ownership of the marijuana sites.
A court document shows Windler said the firm served as a “bridge” to fill the residency requirement for a legal grow license.
Windler added she was told by Jones she would receive $3,000 for each license, which was referred to as a “resident fee.”
Apparently when the word got out the firm was doing the falsified 75 percent ownership scheme they were approached by lots of interested parties.
Windler stated she never asked if what they were doing was illegal, but she was assured by Jones that everything was fine.
She claims Jones told her she would have no responsibilities with a grow operation and she was the owner ‘in name only.’
Records show Windler was one of four employees at the law firm paid to falsely present themselves as the majority owners on applications for marijuana grow licenses.
Those same court documents show agents believe starting in December 2019 the Jones Brown firm was engaged in a conspiracy to help the fraudulent licenses and the illegal cultivation of marijuana.
“As part of the conspiracy, Logan Jones was encouraging and directing legal assistants for the firm to provide false information to both the OBN and OMMA (Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority),” the report states.
“They would falsely claims that they owned 75 percent of the marijuana grow operations.”
Agents add the law firm received money in the form of rent and overhead payments from the legal assistants “knowing that the payments were proceeds of having submitted false information as part of the licensing applications.”
In all, both Jones and Brown received 11 felony counts ranging from conspiracy to filing a false or forged instrument to cultivation of marijuana to exhibiting a pattern of criminal offenses.
The 11 charges filed in Garvin County District Court were the exact same 11 indictments coming from the grand jury.
Ironically the accused operator of the grow site in the Garvin County case, Dao Feng, had his criminal charges dropped earlier this year when a judge ruled there was no evidence presented to establish the existence of a conspiracy with Windler.
The ruling also included there was insufficient evidence to identify Feng as being involved in the cultivation of marijuana.
A search warrant for the grow operation in Garvin County was not suppressed in the case as “there is not evidence presented to show that the affiant acted with reckless disregard or deliberate falsehood.”
Feng’s defense claimed the warrant was inaccurate because the operation was legal and properly licensed on the date it was presented to a judge.
Authorities seeking the warrant claimed the site had applied but didn’t yet have its license to grow marijuana when the search was conducted.
