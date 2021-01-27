Free copies of chamber guide available

With her official introduction to the community out of the way the new president of the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce is now reminding the public of an offer open to anyone.
That offer is to come by the local chamber office in the downtown area to pick up a complimentary copy of a community guide and business directory.
Put together annually by PV's chamber, a free copy of the guide can be picked up at the chamber office, 112 East Paul.
In fact, new President Nancy Runge says the guide even helped her as she arrived in Pauls Valley to start the new chamber job here in early January.
“Everybody can get one. You don't have to be a chamber member,” Runge said about the guides.
“This is something the chamber does every year with the guide providing a list of businesses and a newcomer's guide, which helped me when I moved here.”
The 58-page booklet, updated annually, offers information about Pauls Valley and Garvin County that is especially helpful to new and prospective residents as well as visitors.
Topics include history, demographics, business and government data, newcomer information, the arts, leisure activity options, churches, transportation and community organizations.
Two key sections feature a community calendar and numerous pages with contact information for businesses and city, county and state entities and offices.
This year’s edition also celebrates the chamber’s 100th anniversary with photos and stories from its history.
The chamber office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Early in her tenure Runge is also learning just how much work it's going to take to prepare for one very big local event.
That event is the Okie Noodling Tournament.
This year's Okie event is already highly anticipated after the 2020 version was forced to be called off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just went to my first noodling meeting,” Runge said.
“I learned a lot about noodling and look forward to being a part of the planning.”
For 2021 the noodling tournament, the 21st annual one, is scheduled for a concert the evening of Friday, June 18 and a variety of activities throughout Saturday, June 19, all at Wacker Park in Pauls Valley.
