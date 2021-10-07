Free flu clinic coming to PV

The Garvin County Health Department, in partnership with the Chickasaw Nation, will offer free flu shots from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11 at the Pauls Valley facility located at 1809 South Chickasaw.
“We are grateful to the Chickasaw Nation for continuing to provide influenza vaccines to the local county health departments in a joint effort to protect the health of all residents living within the Chickasaw Nation,” said Chris Munn, interim regional administrative director for nine local health departments in south-central Oklahoma.
The “Fight the Flu” drive-thru event is for individuals ages 9 and up.
Event organizers are encouraging participants to wear short sleeves to help keep the line moving quickly and to avoid bringing pets.
High-dose flu shots will not be available.
To learn more about finding flu shots in Oklahoma, visit fightflu.health.ok.gov. Oklahomans can also call the 2-1-1 helpline or contact the Garvin County Health Department at 405-238-7346 for assistance.
