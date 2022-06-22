A spirit of true unity seemed to flow with a natural ease around the room when a Pauls Valley bank hosted a community gathering for a holiday celebrating freedom for so many with the end of slavery in the 19th century.
The national holiday of Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, got the Pauls Valley touch last Friday as the First United Bank held a special flag-raising ceremony followed by a lunch complete with soul food recipes coming straight from local residents.
Although the federal holiday is still new the commemoration has actually been around for a long time as the African-American community has celebrated the end of bondage ever since federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to free the remaining enslaved people in the U.S. on June 19, 1865.
Leading the raising of the Freedom flag, local pastor Bruce Ford said this holiday has been one of “food, family and friends” for Black Americans ever since slavery ended.
“This has been celebrated for a long time with families getting together,” Ford said.
“Now First United has made this happen to bring all of the community together in unity.”
The words on the flag raised at the ceremony are “Juneteenth: Celebrating African-American FREEDOM, families, heritage … and becoming the ancestor's DREAM.”
Plenty of shouts of celebration and applause came with the ceremony as Pauls Valley's Black female mayor, Jocelyn Rushing, say it's all about unity when it comes to this gathering.
“This signifies unity and we're doing it at a bank called First United,” Rushing said.
“In the African-American community we've celebrated Juneteenth since 1865. It's for the community and it's inclusive and it represents freedom for the fight our ancestors have fought for equality.
“I see that flag fly and different races together and it shows we've had change in a positive fashion.
“I appreciate the community coming together to help celebrate this holiday,” she said.
On the other side of today's united front is a totally different perspective – like that of bank President J.D. Bostic, who is probably like a lot of folks when he admits to not knowing what Juneteenth was until it became a federal holiday last year.
“Before they made it holiday I had no clue of its significance, but it's clear to see there's a lot of meaning here,” Bostic said.
“It represents bringing our community together as one. It's unifying our community.”
Bostic is quick to add many of the soul food dishes served at the celebration were the special touches of some local residents.
“All the sides are traditional family recipes of people attending this event.”
