Freedom plea falls short for inmate

An inmate’s claim of Native American ancestry wasn’t enough for her to gain freedom or even a new trial after serving the last 31 years in prison on a Pauls Valley murder conviction.
Making her way into a Garvin County courtroom for the first time in a long time was Lisa Adams.
Now 58 years old, Adams was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a deadly 1990 incident in Pauls Valley claiming one life and resulting in another surviving a stabbing.
Adams pleaded guilty in the murder of William Gentry and stabbing of Steve Northington. Both were dumped into Rush Creek as Northington survived, while Gentry’s body was later recovered.
During a hearing last week Adams was joined by her attorney, Jack Tracy, to argue for post conviction relief based on her Indian ancestry and the fact the incident resulting in the long prison sentence occurred on what’s legally considered Native American reservation lands.
The argument is based on the McGirt decision by the U.S. Supreme Court last year, which says reservation boundaries for much of Oklahoma were never formally disestablished.
Adams was claiming her Indian ancestry means the state of Oklahoma never had the authority to prosecute her alleged crimes all those years ago.
“My great-great-grandmother was full blood Indian,” Adams said, adding she is 1/16th Cherokee.
“I consider myself Cherokee. I was always just told that we were Cherokee Indians. I don’t know the difference with the Cherokees and the Lost Cherokees,” she said, referring to the Lost Cherokee tribe of Arkansas and Missouri
To make the defense’s case documents were provided meant to show Adams’ family history as Native Americans goes back to the 19th century.
Testifying from the witness stand Adams’ sister, Jany Parks, said they’ve know since childhood there was a Native American ancestry in their family.
“Our father and mother told us that we were Cherokee,” Parks said.
“We’ve known it since we were born that we were Cherokee.”
She said all the family, including Adams, was enrolled in 2004 as members of the Lost Cherokee tribe.
“I think we established her Indian percentages, that she is Cherokee and the crime occurred in tribal land,” Tracy said.
“She considers herself Cherokee. I do know that Lisa Adams is an Indian.”
Despite the claims prosecutor Travis White argued the Lost Cherokee tribe of Arkansas and Missouri is not a federal recognized Native American tribe and that Adams was not on any tribal rolls at the time of the 1990 incident that put her in prison for the last three decades.
“Her name, as far as I can see, is not on any of these documents,” White said about Adams’ claim of Native American ancestry.
“There is no evidence this defendant was an enrolled member of any tribe, much less a federal recognized tribe, back in 1990.
“She hasn’t even come close to establishing an Indian connection.”
District Judge Leah Edwards agreed no Native American connection could be proven as she denied Adams’ request for relief.
This was the third time Adams has requested post conviction relief since she pleaded guilty to murder, assault and conspiracy charges more than 30 years ago.
Despite the request falling short Adam’s response was “no sir” when asked by Tracy if she stabbed or shot anybody during the deadly 1990 incident.
