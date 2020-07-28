Friday, July 31 is the final day for voters to get registered to vote in a runoff election coming in about a month.
Applicants can fill out an application using the OK Voter Portal's voter registration “wizard.”
The registration “wizard” makes it easy for voters to complete the application, then print, sign and get it to the Garvin County Election Board located in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
Voter registration applications can also be downloaded from the Oklahoma State Election Board website and are available at all county election boards, most tag agencies, post offices and libraries.
In Garvin County it's a couple of local issues and a Republican runoff race that are on the ballot for an election set for Aug. 25.
They include a mayor's race in Wynnewood, a school bond issue in Stratford and a runoff race for one of two state senator's offices with a district that includes part of Garvin County.
Four candidates filed to run to be Wynnewood's next mayor – G.A. Tucker, 59, Dusten Canady, 28, Shayne Winkler, 46, and Anne Giltner, 47.
In Stratford it's the return of a school bond issue delayed a few months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Stratford issue totaling $620,000, if passed by at least 60 percent support, will address a number of school facility improvements.
There is no tax increase with the measure as upgrades would be to the district's agriculture building and show barn, baseball and softball fields, along with new heat and air conditioning equipment at the elementary school.
State Sen. Paul Scott, whose District 43 includes a western portion of Garvin County, is set to take on challenger Jessica Garvin in a runoff to be the Republican nominee. The winner will face Democrat Terri Reimer of Marlow this fall.
The one Garvin County race having to wait until November's general election looks to be for the office of District 2 county commissioner.
Incumbent Gary Ayres, 67, of Elmore City is seeking a new term in the office as he filed as a Republican.
Looking to challenge for the commissioner's post is David Kennedy, 58, also of Elmore City, who filed as a Democrat.
