The first of Pauls Valley's Fifth Friday Art Walks in 2020 is just a few days away.
Again led by the PV Arts Council, this next art walk is scheduled to get started at its traditional time of 5:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.
Set to go through about 8 p.m. that night, the event is expected to feature “art, music, food and fun” at art galleries and other shops in downtown Pauls Valley.
As in past art walks the Toy and Action Figure Museum will offer free admission during the event.
There's plenty more going on next weekend in the PV area.
An annual Daddy-Daughter Dance to support the Pauls Valley United Fund is from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
The cost is $25 per couple with $5 for each additional daughter and $10 for each additional parent. Tickets are available at the rec center and Oklahoma Works, 522 S. Chickasaw.
• Even earlier in the day the First United Methodist Church in PV, 401 N. Willow, will host its annual Groundhog Breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 1.
Proceeds from this all-you-can-eat gathering again go to support youth programs.
• The Share the Love Craft Fair is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Bosa Community Center in PV.
Proceeds from the fair benefit Restored Hearts and Souls. Find out more on the group's Facebook page online.
• Chickasaw Nation representative Shane Jemison will be the guest speaker at the monthly Garvin County Democratic Club meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
• The Purcell Chickasaw Community Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Purcell area office.
For more, call Carolee Maxwell at 405-527-7676 or Angie Wallace at 405-615-8863.
• Sponsorships and donations have already begun for a regional Polar Plunge returning to Pauls Valley in March.
With all money raised going to support the Special Olympics, the local plunge is scheduled for March 7 at Pauls Valley's outdoor water park
It all gets started with a Tip-A-Cop event from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at Tio's Restaurant and the same times on March 20 at Punkin's Restaurant.
