Friendly chat

Alberta Reynolds (left) gets a nice surprise from her daughter, Nancy Dill of Elmore City, as they have a chat through her window at the Willows Assisted Living Residence in Pauls Valley. Like all facilities housing older residents considered high risk for the COVID-19 virus, the local center is in lockdown mode because of the pandemic. Reynolds is set to turn 99 this June. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)