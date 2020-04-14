Friendly chat

||||
On November 13th, 2019 the world was blessed with the presence of two sweet angels from the realms of Heaven. Anthony Olan Hornbeck and Lilly Ann Elizabeth Hornbeck brought a light into the world upon their arrival. They came bearing joy and happiness to their family and to all who know and …
Diana Kay Meacham Pyle, 74, was born May 22, 1945 on a farm in rural Custer County, just west of Clinton, Oklahoma, to Clinton and Willie Mae “Billie” Meacham.
Charles W. O'Neal, (81) formerly of PV, passed April 9, 2020 in Lindsay. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Services for cremation are under the direction of Stufflebean-Coffey Funeral Home. Please send condolences at www.stufflebeanfuneralhome.com.
