From lawmaker to law enforcer

Pauls Valley native Tim Downing seems to be loving his move from legislator making state laws to enforcing them on the federal level.
Downing went from serving one term in the Oklahoma House of Representatives for a district that includes most of Garvin County to now being a U.S. attorney.
He still serves the county here, which is part of Oklahoma’s western district, by overseeing all federal criminal prosecution and civil litigation.
“I never thought in a million years I would be a U.S. attorney,” Downing said while addressing a group of Pauls Valley Rotary Club members.
“I don’t have any investigators. I work hand-in-hand with all these federal agencies to achieve justice in accordance with the laws of our country.
“Chiefs of police or county sheriffs, if they identify a federal crime, they can bring it to me and I can take it before a grand jury.”
With about 100 people working in his office, half attorneys and the rest support staff, Downing says most of the criminal cases he prosecutes are people in possession of firearms when they’re prohibited from having them.
“On the criminal side there are a lot of people who are prohibited from having a firearm but they have one. That’s the biggest bulk of the criminal cases in my office.”
According to Downing, another priority for his office is the very big issue of national security.
“There’s a lot of people who are angry with the government and might be willing to commit acts of violence,” he said. “That can include domestic and even international terrorism.
“With most cases a crime has already happened. With terrorism we have to figure out who’s going to commit the crime before it happens.”
In one case Downing said a suspect was caught before he was able to use a bomb to blow up a bank in Oklahoma City. Others might involve potential terrorists taking flying lessons in Oklahoma.
“You’d be shocked how much activity like that we see here in Oklahoma.”
When it comes to current events and the violence and destruction coming from the protests and demonstrations of a much larger racial justice movement – Downing says these types of actions are taking freedoms away from other Americans living in the cities where this is happening.
He’s referring to the blocks or “zones” within these cities where police officers are being pulled back as some demonstrations have turned into violent protests with a variety of property damages and in some cases looting or worse.
“We work for the fair enforcement of the law,” Downing said. “When we look at those areas there’s no enforcement of the law where people can enjoy their freedoms. If we don’t enforce laws people will eventually pull out and that can hurt the economy.
“We have got to enforce laws so people can enjoy the freedoms they have in this country. There are other countries that don’t have that.”
Downing is quick to add “any excessive force by law enforcement is something we do” when it comes to prosecuting officers who step over the line.
Another area Downing’s office deals with are cyberattacks and immigration related cases, which he says can involve illegal drugs.
“The drug front is another big part of my job. Our job is to disrupt the large supply chains coming into Oklahoma from places like Mexico.
“Our goal is to build a case of 20, 30 (suspects) at a time and do one big takedown. Boom, all at once, and hopefully that disrupts that chain of drugs coming into Oklahoma.”
His office also deals with child exploitation and human trafficking cases, including some arrests in Oklahoma City.
Downing is also in the middle of trying to work through the jurisdictional issues related to a recent U.S. Supreme court decision that half of the land in Oklahoma, specifically the eastern side, is still within Native American reservations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.