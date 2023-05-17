A three-vehicle accident tragically claiming the life of a Wynnewood woman last fall now has one of the surviving drivers facing a manslaughter charge.
Killed in the accident last September was Kristin Griffin, 52, while Baylor Reid Smith, 24, of Kingfisher now has a first-degree manslaughter count filed against him in Garvin County District Court.
Smith is accused of causing the accident when his vehicle ran into the backs of two others, including the one driven by Griffin.
Those other two vehicles were apparently slowing down because of an Interstate 35 construction zone starting near Paoli and stretching south through Pauls Valley at that time.
Smith is believed to have been distracted when he looked away from the road and down to his cell phone.
“It was determined that Baylor Smith was operating a motor vehicle while not devoting full time and attention while driving and traveling above the posted speed limit in a construction zone,” state troopers.
Those troopers also determined Smith was looking down at the map app on his phone in the moments leading up to the accident.
On that fateful day on Sept. 18, 2022 it was a 2018 Ford Escape driven by Griffin and a 2007 GMC Yukon driven by Emmit Deatherrage of Yukon that were slowing down due to the traffic conditions of the construction project.
The 2009 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Smith then struck the rear of Griffin's vehicle, which collided with the GMC.
Two of the vehicles came to rest on the interstate, while Griffin's vehicle went off I-35 rolling an unknown number of times before coming to rest upside down.
Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene as all others sustained minor injuries.
In the case file troopers also report blood test results show Smith did test positive for cocaine and benzoylecgonine in his system.
In the charges filed against Smith four alternative manslaughter counts list out “speeding in excess of the posted maximum,” “speeding in a construction zone,” “operating a motor vehicle at such speed as to not allow the driver to come to a stop within an assured clear distance ahead” and “driving under the influence of drugs.”
Smith's truck is believed to have been traveling 89 mph in a 70 mph zone as traffic was moving toward the congested traffic of a construction zone.
