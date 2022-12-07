An Elmore City area woman brutally beaten by her husband last year is now set to spend some time of her own in prison after she took a plea deal on a variety of criminal charges.
Kayelea Anderson, 25, received what amounts to a five-year prison sentence after she pleaded no contest to charges ranging from intimidating a witness to an attempted escape from county sheriff's deputies.
Although not her first run-in with the law, Anderson really found trouble when in September she made a threat related to the scheduled start of a jury trail for Mohamed Abdelrahman, 31, who is Anderson's husband.
Abdelrahman has twice been formally sentenced to prison time, 45 years in all, for the multiple charges that came from an incident on Feb. 15, 2021 at their Elmore City home.
Abdelrahman used an aluminum baseball bat to beat Anderson and a machete and knife to threaten her, while also using a scolding hot machete blade to torture their five-year-old daughter on the bottom of her feet.
Although Abdelrahman would eventually take a plea deal, just days before his scheduled trial in a Garvin County District courtroom it was Anderson who was formally accused of threatening the guardian of her two children.
Anderson had left a voice message on the woman's phone threatening her safety if she brought the children, ages seven and five, to the trial, which was later called off because of the plea agreement. Both kids had been subpoenaed as witnesses who might be called to testify at the trial.
In this case Anderson was given a 10-year term with half in prison and the other half suspended.
Just days later on Sept. 7 the charges for Anderson went up when she resisted deputies who had gone to residence to take her into custody.
Those deputies reported Anderson jerked away multiple times while being led to a patrol car in handcuffs, continued screaming on the drive to county jail, including racial slurs, and when booked in kneed and kicked a deputy as she remained aggressive throughout the process.
Separate charges of attempted escape and assault drew concurrent terms of five years, while a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer includes one year in county jail.
The higher numbers for Anderson came with a trio of drug charges also coming in September and the acceleration of a suspended sentence from a 2019 case where she was given a deferred term for leaving a child unattended while inside a local marijuana dispensary.
In both cases Anderson was given 15-year terms with all but five suspended.
Court records show when Anderson is released from prison she will be supervised on probation for two years.
