No jury trial is coming for a Missouri woman accused of helping her boyfriend elude capture for his part in a double murder and flee all the way to Pauls Valley before authorities finally caught up with them.
Instead, Athena Venable, now 20 years old, struck a deal that reduces her criminal charge and keeps her out of jail.
Venable went on the run with Billy Sage Medley – one of multiple suspects sought for the murders of Joe and Brandy Allen at their residence in Tunas, Mo., back on Sept. 30, 2018.
Tracking a cell phone authorities finally found Medley and Venable on Oct. 9 at the Pauls Valley house where a childhood friend of Medley lived.
After the two were caught here Medley was later transported back to Missouri, while Venable was formally charged with a felony county of harboring a fugitive.
During a recent hearing in a Garvin County District courtroom Venable instead pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of obstruction.
With the deal Venable was given a one-year sentence with all of it suspended, along with some fines and court costs.
During a preliminary hearing this past summer witnesses testified Venable, who was 19 at the time, told officers during her arrest she believed a second man, not Medley, had fired the shots that killed the Missouri couple.
Testimony showed while in Pauls Valley it was Venable who sought a place to sell guns in exchange for money to eat.
After selling two .22 caliber guns the couple used the money to purchase some food from a drive-in restaurant in Pauls Valley.
Claiming to have no plan for escape, Venable told authorities there were going to be dropped off by the interstate and wait for officers to come and arrest them.
