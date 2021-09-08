Full dance card for local chamber

The Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce has a full dance card these days preparing for such upcoming events as a luncheon with state lawmakers and doing its part for a big community festival later this month.
The chamber's legislative luncheon is planned from 11:15 a.m. through 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 with lunch served starting at 11:30 a.m.
State senators Greg McCortney and Jessica Garvin and state Rep. Cynthia Roe, all Garvin County legislators, are scheduled to speak at the event to be held at Reynolds Recreation Center in Pauls Valley.
Open to the public, the legislators are expected to provide updates on activity at the state Capitol as they will field questions from the audience.
The cost is $5 per person, which includes a catered meal from Punkin's BBQ & Catfish.
Then there's BrickFest as the chamber is accepting applications from vendors interested in setting up at festival coming on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Applications are available on the chamber's website or at 112 East Paul during regular business hours. For more information about the BrickFest event contact PV City Hall.
Along with the BrickFest event, it will again feature a police sponsored car show, high school marching band contest and the Vintage in the Valley bike show, all in downtown PV.
•••
The general public also gets to have a say in a couple of special awards coming later this year.
The general public is invited to submit nominations for both the Citizen of the Year award and the Corporate Citizen of the Year award.
Winners of the two awards will be announced at the Chamber Centennial Celebration coming this fall.
Nominations are due by Friday, Oct. 1 and should be delivered or mailed to the chamber office at P.O. Box 638 or 112 E. Paul Ave.
The nomination forms are available for pick-up at the chamber office or can be downloaded on the chamber website at www.paulsvalleychamber.com.
The Citizen of the Year award recognizes the Pauls Valley person who enhances the quality of life here, serves others through volunteer work and contributes to the general good of the community.
The Corporate Citizen award honors the business that strives to exhibit greater social responsibility, is involved in community projects and events, and is committed to improving the community through philanthropy, community service, educational efforts and employee volunteerism.
Previous winners of either award are not eligible for re-nomination. A list of past recipients is available online.
As for the return of the chamber's banquet celebration, it is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the Bosa Banquet Center.
This gathering will celebrate the chamber's first 100 years of supporting Pauls Valley's businesses and the community. The local chamber was incorporated on Dec. 24, 1921.
The October event will include a buffet, a silent auction, a dessert auction, a “spirits auction,” musical entertainment and social networking, along with the announcement of the winners for citizen and corporate citizen of the year.
Tickets are $45 in advance or $55 at the door. Call the chamber for more information.
