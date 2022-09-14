Full force ahead for theater group

A Pauls Valley theater group is now coming full force out of a shutdown virus pandemic and into a hopeful time of bringing folks in from all over to see live plays here.
Continuing her work as director Reneé Mackey-Myler says the push is now on to bring the stage offerings of the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater (ACT) group.
Following three sold out dinner theater plays this past June next up is the ambitious musical “Funny Girl” coming next month.
The musical is in a way the start of a full 2022-2023 season as Mackey-Myler laid out the reasons last week why the effort should receive the city’s support in the form of sales tax tourism funding.
Tourism board members agreed as they recommend $10,000 in tourism funds be approved as Mackey-Myler adds if sponsors and other things fall into place the money might very well be returned to the city.
“As you all know COVID hit and it shut us down,” she said during a regular tourism board meeting.
“The downside is we hadn’t gained enough momentum to determine our economic impact.”
Back in July 2019 the tourism board also recommended $10,000 be approved for that ACT season. Three plays stretching into 2020 had nearly 700 in attendance.
Flash forward to the plays this past summer and planning for “Funny Girl” now set for Oct. 21-23.
“My purpose in theater is not only to bring in people here but people outside of the community,” Mackey-Myler said.
“I’m surprised I got the license because Funny Girl has reopened on Broadway. They gave me the license she we can do in our community,” she said as the musical’s license, librettos and orchestra scores cost nearly $1,900. The orchestra is coming from Oklahoma City University.
“It’s quite the undertaking. For people that can’t go see a Broadway musical in New York City that’s a big hit they can see it here.
“I’ve already been in contact with some people from out-of-state interested in coming here.”
Right now she’s estimating a few hundred people could be coming into Pauls Valley to see this musical.
“It’s important to me to use as many local people as we can. I think Funny Girl will be a huge success, and I’m pulling out all the stops.
“We’ve never done anything on this scale in Pauls Valley before. I hope we do something on a grand scale so that the next time people will want to go.”
This season’s plans for ACT also include a play geared for junior high and high school students early in 2023 with one or two dinner theater plays to follow.
Work is also ongoing to acquire the license to the musical “Mama Mia.”
“If it’s something the community wants it will be self-sustaining,” tourism board member Jesse Alvarado said about community theater.
“What I found interesting is this was done during Okie Noodling and still sold out all three shows,” he said about the dinner theater plays in June.
“There’s a huge interest in all that.”
