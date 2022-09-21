Fun event meant to help 4-H

A second annual Garvin County 4-H fundraiser called “Fallin' into Fun” is scheduled to get started at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
The event kicks off national 4-H Week as the event feature a barbecue dinner, cornhole tournament, dessert auction and “fun for the whole family.”
This fundraiser is to benefit the Garvin County 4-H program and its members.
Proceeds raised will go to help with an annual 4-H camp, leadership conferences and other county events and activities attended by 4-H members in Garvin County.
The event is sponsored by the Garvin County Masonic Lodges in Pauls Valley, Wynnewood, Stratford and Lindsay.
Dinner tickets of $10 a person will be sold at the door.
•••
The First Church of God in Pauls Valley, 414 North Chickasaw, is planning a yard sale fundraiser to benefit youth at the church.
The sale is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
•••
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are scheduled in Garvin County this month.
• Thursday, Sept. 22 (9:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Wynnewood Refining Company, 906 S. Powell. Call Sherry Ferguson at 405-665-6630.
• Tuesday, Sept. 27 (9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Elmore City-Pernell High School. Call Tara Bowden at 580-788-2565.
• Wednesday, Sept. 28 (8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Lindsay High School in Heatly Gym. Call Laura Cottrell at 405-756-3132.
• Friday, Sept. 30 (11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) – Valley Community Hospital in PV. Call Valerie Cothren at 405-866-5100.
• Saturday, Oct. 1 (11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of the Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 West Grant. Call Michelle McGuire at 580-220-9420.
• Friday, Oct. 14 (9:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Covercraft Industries in PV, 100 Enterprise. Call Terri Richards at 405-367-8884.
