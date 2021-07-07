||||
Caroline Angela Owens, 84, of Pauls Valley passed away July 4, 2021 in Oklahoma City. Caroline was born Oct. 3, 1936 in Savannah, Georgia to James Guy and Mildred Johannah Burke.
Jack Boucher, 71, was born February 14, 1950 and passed away July 5, 2021.
Anna Jean Park of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma was born on March 12, 1938 in Crawford, Oklahoma to Delbert and Mary Lucas. She peacefully passed away on July 2, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 83 years.
David Ellis Peery, or “Pizza” as many of his friends knew him, passed from this life peacefully at his home in Elmore City with his wife of 16 years, Kristan, on June 24, 2021 at the age of 60.
J.R. Martin was born on September 20, 1937 in Deenton, Oklahoma to James Woods Martin and Lola (Frachiseur) Martin. He passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at his home in Foster at the age of 83 years.
