Fun ways to write better

Weather Alert
...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARVIN...NORTHEASTERN STEPHENS AND NORTHWESTERN CARTER COUNTIES... At 254 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles north of Velma, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Elmore City, Katie, Foster, Hennepin and Pernell. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room, or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! && TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Garvin County in southern Oklahoma... Northeastern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma... Northwestern Carter County in southern Oklahoma... * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 234 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Duncan, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Duncan, Marlow, Bray, Velma, Foster, Tatums and Pernell. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 68 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PONTOTOC IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA ATOKA BRYAN COAL JOHNSTON MARSHALL IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA CARTER GARVIN JEFFERSON LOVE MURRAY STEPHENS IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA COTTON IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN TEXAS ARCHER CLAY WICHITA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADA, ARCHER CITY, ARDMORE, ATOKA, COALGATE, DAVIS, DUNCAN, DURANT, HENRIETTA, HOLLIDAY, KINGSTON, LAKESIDE CITY, LINDSAY, MADILL, MARIETTA, PAULS VALLEY, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SHEPPARD AFB, SULPHUR, TEMPLE, THACKERVILLE, TISHOMINGO, WALTERS, WAURIKA, WICHITA FALLS, AND WYNNEWOOD.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northern, southeast, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
