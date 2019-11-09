A fundraiser coming this week by a Pauls Valley civic club looks to be really loaded.
Fortunately it's on the tasty side as the PV Rotary Club is holding a baked potato fundraiser.
It's scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the local Christian Life Church, 820 South Walnut.
“People can go to the church on that day and get a choice of toppings, a drink and dessert,” said Rotary member Shari Kendall.
“We've never done this kid of fundraiser before. We usually do a garage sale in the spring, and last year we did a dinner theater.
There are also orders in advance, which Kendall says has been ongoing for some club members.
“Some Rotarians are taking orders in advance through their own businesses. We'll also be delivering orders in small boxes.
It's suggested those jumping into the potato fundraiser make an $8 donation for dine-in or carryout order.
“Proceeds will go to scholarships and various projects, both local and international,” she adds.
The club also works to fund and volunteer time for maintenance and improvements at the Wacker Park Rose Garden.
•••
In other news, an annual Antioch community Thanksgiving dinner is at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Antioch School/Senior Citizen Center.
Those planning to attend should bring their favorite holiday sides or desserts.
• The First Baptist Church of Elmore City will host its 21st annual free community Thanksgiving dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 in the Family Life Center.
The church is one block west of the four-way in EC. For more, call the church office at 580-788-4110.
