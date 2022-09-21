Furry little friends need some help

There’s a lovable, furry touch to an upcoming fundraiser by the Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society.
The Paws for the Furry event is set from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at the First United Bank in Pauls Valley, 315 West Grant.
The silent auction represents the P.A.W.S main fundraiser of the year as volunteers continue their ongoing efforts to find new homes for dogs and cats and keep the local animal shelter a “no kill” facility.
Items included in the action such as theme baskets can be checked out online.
The event will also feature a pet costume contest and adopt-a-pet as all animals are spayed or neutered, tested and vaccinated. The cost is $25 for cats and $65 for dogs.
More details about the event will come later in the PV Democrat.
•••
Huntley Brown, a renowned award-winning pianist and frequent guest of allied ministries of the Billy Graham Crusade, is scheduled to perform in Pauls Valley this fall.
Brown is set to present “An Evening of Inspiring Music” 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 at the First Presbyterian Church, 320 North Walnut.
The concert is courtesy of the Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta.
Admission is by donation as $20 per person is suggested. It's free for anyone under age 20.
Advanced tickets are $20 and available weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce, 112 E. Paul Ave.
Those planning to attend should remember there will be limited seating at the concert.
Donors who want to support this concert and are interested in seeing other classic and sacred music performed in Garvin County are welcome to become financial sponsors of the local choral group. All donations are tax deductible.
For more information, www.GarvinCountySings.weebly.com or at facebook.com/GarvinCountySings, or email GarvinCountySings@gmail.com.
•••
The musical “Funny Girl” will be offered live on stage at the Pauls Valley High School auditorium next month.
The Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater group is offering the performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22 followed by a 3 p.m. matinee Sunday, Oct. 23.
