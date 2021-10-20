Game time for holiday festival

Games, booths and actual magic shows are expected to be right in the middle of a community Halloween festival coming to downtown Pauls Valley.
It's called Fallfest, which is replacing the Boo on the Bricks event.
This new Fallfest event is set for Friday evening, Oct. 29.
This new Fallfest will come in conjunction with the Halloween version of a Fifth Friday Art Walk by the PV Arts Council.
Some downtown businesses are expected to be right in the middle of the Fallfest by sponsoring booths and the actual games to be offered at the event – things like balloon animals, a bean bag toss and a candy walk.
Both the Fallfest and art walk will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 in the local downtown with many of the activities right there on Paul Avenue.
• Coming a couple of days later on Halloween, a number of local churches will hold Trunk or Treat gatherings.
Kids are encouraged to come in their favorites costumes while collecting their share of some candy.
The event is from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday night, Oct. 31.
•••
Visitors of all shapes and sizes are expected to flock into Pauls Valley's airport for an airplane fly-in event in just over a couple of weeks.
The antique airplane fly-in and car show featuring various vintage vehicles is set to get underway at around 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
It's all hosted by the Oklahoma Antique Airplane Association at it facility located on the west wide of the local airport.
The event expanded from 40 cars and 20 airplanes a couple of years ago to about 200 cars and in the neighborhood of 50 planes in 2020.
