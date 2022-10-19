Garden idea would be for all

A community garden, meant to bring people together and feed people who could really use the help, is now being planned in Pauls Valley.
It was Heather Mullens who stepped forward during a recent meeting to see if she could get the support of the PV City Council as she and others work to establish a garden.
Mullens says right now the plan is to have it in a lot on Cedar Street behind the Leonard's convenience store on Grant Avenue.
“It's for everyone,” Mullens said about a garden. “This is accessible to everyone.
“It does address a need of several different demographics in town,” she said, while citing 24 percent as the poverty rate in PV.
“It also gives an outlet for people to come out and meet their neighbors.
“We would like to ask the city to supply the water for it.”
Even though that likely won't happen without a private sponsorship, council members still expressed support for the project.
Eric Smith was among those interested in seeing more details, such as the dimensions of the space and how the garden would work for participants.
“I would like see a plan,” Smith said. “I think it could be very beneficial to the community. I would like to see more, but I think you're onto something good.
“I think if we could get more of the younger generation involved in the planning and growing of a community garden, it would be a great thing.”
Right now plans are for the community garden project to get going this spring.
“Ultimately my goal is to have more than one in town,” Mullens said.
“We're not asking for anything from the city other than a shared space agreement and water and a meter.
“This is a step in the right direction for what's coming,” said about the continuing push to get people to live healthier lives.
