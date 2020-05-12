The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime.
Personal clothing, fishing gear, a small water heater and an older Poulan chainsaw were stolen from a cabin in the Pernell area.
The Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying the persons captured by surveillance cameras.
The theft is believed to have occurred April 29 or April 30, 2020.
If you have any information, call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP/855-211-7867.
Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.
