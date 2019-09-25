The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime.
The location of the theft occurred in the Katie area, southeast of Elmore City.
Taken was a red 2009 Chevrolet Silverado four-door pickup with a silver toolbox, similar to the one shown.
Please refer to Garvin County Case Number 2019-1204 when calling in your tip.
If you have any information, please call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP.
Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.
