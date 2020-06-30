The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime.
Between June 24 and June 25, 2020 a black, 18-foot bumper-pull trailer was stolen from a barn in the Lindsay area.
The trailer had dual axles, 700 x 15-inch tires, on three mag wheels and one black solid wheel.
The trailer had Brazilian wood flooring, a welded square jack with a drop leg and angle iron welded over the tail lights.
If you have any information, please call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP/855-211-7867.
Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.
