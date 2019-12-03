Garvin County Crime Stoppers

Amie Ely

The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a wanted fugitive.

Amie Ely has two outstanding warrants through Garvin County totaling $5,250.

Amie Ely is described as a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 155 pounds.

If you have any information regarding Amie Ely's whereabouts, please call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP.

Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.

