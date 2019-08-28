The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime.
The location of the theft occurred south of Lindsay near Garvin Paint Road.
Stolen was 2009 Big Tex bumper pull pipe trailer. The trailer was black in color. The time of the theft occurred over the weekend.
Please refer Garvin County Case Number 2019-1103 when calling in your tip.
If you have any information, please call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP.
Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.