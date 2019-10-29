The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime.
The theft reported to be between Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 was in the Pernell area. Several items were stolen including:
1. Camo bag containing hunting decoys
2. 12 volt car battery
3. John Deere leather man tool
4. Black and red small
5. Black eye glasses
6. GoJo hand cleaning towel container
7. Camo swamp people glove
8. Cut Smart water bottle
9. Yellow coated copper house wire
10. 2001 grey Dodge Dakota Oklahoma tag 141-MHF
Please refer to Garvin County Case Number 2019-1364 when calling in your tip.
If you have any information, please call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP.
Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.
