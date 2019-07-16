The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime.
The location of the theft occurred in the 25000 block of North County Road 3210, which is in the Pauls Valley area.
Stolen from the property was a green 2001 Yamaha Big Bear 400 cc ATV and a 6 by 10 utility trailer with an expanded metal floor.
Please refer to Garvin County Case Number 2019-0771 when calling in your tip.
If you have any information, please call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP.
Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.
