The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime.
Personal identification and property were stolen from several vehicles at eight different residences from north of Elmore City in the Katie area.
The series of thefts came on Thursday, April 23.
The sheriff’s office is asking for your help identifying any possible suspects described as three males wearing hoodies and driving a white four-door car.
If you have any information, please call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP/855-211-7867.
Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.
