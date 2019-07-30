The Garvin County Sheriff's Office is still seeking the public's help in finding out who committed a recent property crime at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
It happened back on Friday, July 19 as the sheriff's office received information the Garvin County Fair Barns had been burglarized.
A defender security system was stolen from the property.
Please refer to Garvin County Case Number 2019-0921 when calling in your tip.
If you have any information, please call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP.
Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.
