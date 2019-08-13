Garvin County Crime Stoppers

The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime.

The location of the theft occurred in the 16000 block of North County Road 3060 in the Lindsay area.

Stolen from the property was a black, 34-foot enclosed trailer with triple axles. Inside the trailer was a homemade race car.

Please refer to Garvin County Case Number 2019-1020 when calling in your tip.

If you have any information, please call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP.

Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.

