The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime.
The location of the theft occurred in the 16000 block of North County Road 3060 in the Lindsay area.
Stolen from the property was a black, 34-foot enclosed trailer with triple axles. Inside the trailer was a homemade race car.
Please refer to Garvin County Case Number 2019-1020 when calling in your tip.
If you have any information, please call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP.
Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.
