Garvin County Crime Stoppers

Heather Rae Tucker

The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a wanted fugitive.

Heather Rae Tucker has three outstanding warrants through Garvin County totaling $14,000 and is wanted for questioning in a counterfeiting scheme.

Heather is described as a white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall with blonde hair and green eyes.

If you have any information regarding Heather Tucker’s whereabouts, please call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP.

Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.

