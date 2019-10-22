The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a wanted fugitive.
Heather Rae Tucker has three outstanding warrants through Garvin County totaling $14,000 and is wanted for questioning in a counterfeiting scheme.
Heather is described as a white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall with blonde hair and green eyes.
If you have any information regarding Heather Tucker’s whereabouts, please call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP.
Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.
