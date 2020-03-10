The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime.
A yellow, 2003 Suzuki LTZ400 four-wheel ATV was stolen from the east of Pauls Valley. A yellow go-cart was also taken with the Suzuki.
The theft is reported to have occurred between Jan. 15 and Feb. 14, 2020.
The vehicle shown in the photo is not the actual one stolen.
If you have any information, call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP/855-211-7867.
Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.
