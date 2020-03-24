The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime.
A firefighter’s gear bag with wildland firefighter gear, Ring surveillance and an Apple iPhone were stolen from the Elmore City area on March 23, 2020.
The sheriff’s office is asking for your help identifying the subjects photographed on the property.
If you have any information, please call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP/855-211-7867.
Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.
