The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime.
A chainsaw, knife and other items were stolen from the Maysville area from March 2 to March 4, 2020.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying the subjects photographed on the property.
If you have any information, please call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP/855-211-7867.
Your tip could earn you up to $1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.
